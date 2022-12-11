“It’s Levels to This SH*T”: NBA Champion Makes Honest Admission as Stephen Curry’s Team Handle the Business vs Celtics

The Chase Center witnessed a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. The Warriors stifled the Celtics’ offense and became Victors with 123-107. A former Celtics player shared his disappointment as Stephen Curry and his team played in the NBA Finals rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kendrick Perkins tweeted that the Warriors were reminding him, “that its LEVELS to the sh*t”. Perkins emphasized that the team was “KICKING the Celtics’ ass“. They noted that Jayson Tatum looked scared as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Perkins admitted on the Celtics Postgame Live, that it was the first time he wasfrustrated with the Celtics“.

Jayson Tatum was not at his best, and many claim that he wasn’t even justifying his MVP credentials. They finished the game with 18 points and 7 rebounds. They spoke about his performance after the game and said “It’s not going to dictate our season“.

For NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins to praise the Warriors is itself a rare act. In fact, last month they publicly apologized to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the whole team for the “disrespect” that he had shown.

How good are Stephen Curry and his team?

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were incredible and clocked in 32 and 34 points respectively. Curry served his special with his jaw-dropping confidence. They shot the ball from 30 feet at the buzzer-beater and looked away, knowing full well the ball would go through the hoop.

Dec 10, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after being called for a foul against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The cool and confident Stephen Curry is a Vital piece for the Defending titleholders. He has proven time and again why he is the best player in the league. Last month, he recorded history when he became the first player in the NBA to ever score back-to-back games of 40+ points, a field goal percentage of 65% and 5+ 3pt made.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the Golden State Warriors trail behind in the Western Conference.

Prior to tonight’s loss against the Warriors, the Boston Celtics had won 17 out of their last 19 games this season and leads the league as the best team. The Celtics lead the all-time series as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Years After Being Worth Over $14 Billion, Stephen Curry Set to Become the Next Michael Jordan, Inking Massive Lifetime Contract

Both teams have their work cut out for them.