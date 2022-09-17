It’s gut-check time for Colorado Buffaloes football after poor start – BuffZone

Game at a Glance

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes (0-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Kickoff: 1:35 p.m. MT

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Capacity: 50,805. Playing surface: FieldTurf

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KOA (850 or 760 AM & 94.1 FM)

Odds: Minnesota by 28

Series: Colorado leads 3-1

When the Colorado football team gets to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, it will face a team that currently has the nation’s No. 1 offense – and the No. 1 defense.

Minnesota has sixth-year Seniors making an impact all over the field. The Gophers have confidence, high expectations and an identity that they’ve established under sixth-year head Coach PJ Fleck. They’ll also have the home crowd on their side.

The Gophers may not be CU’s toughest challenge, however.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button