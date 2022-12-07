It’s Going To Be A Tough Year’ – Golf Club Operations Director On Cost Of Living Crisis

Harleyford Golf Club Operations Director Jack Slade thinks 2023 will be a tough year for the leisure industry, with Clubs and Golfers facing continued inflation.

Harleyford has picked up around 250 members since the Pandemic and is situated in an affluent area of ​​England, but even it expects to feel the pinch in these challenging times.

