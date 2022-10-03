It’s going to be a Par-Tee when golf, music festival takes over Valley course

PHOENIX – It’s part golf tournament, part music festival, and it’s coming to a Valley course next month.

The Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival is set for Nov. 12 at Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Golf Course. The venue is on Dobson Road just south of Baseline Road.

The all-ages event will feature a scramble golf tournament, art experiences and a concert, with electronic music duo Big Gigantic headlining the show.

Attendees can also test their golf skills on the Par-Tee Tour’s “activations” — including a putting course, dunk tanks, chip and putt challenges and long drive contests — throughout the festival.

Two types of tickets are available online.

General admission, which runs $30 plus taxes and fees, is good for access to the activations and concert starting at 5 pm

The scramble tournament option, which costs $1,200 plus taxes and fees per four-player team, provides a more extensive golfing experience plus VIP perks. The tournament starts at 11 am

Teams will compete for cash prizes in a variety of categories, including long drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin, low gross, low net and one low score.

The tournament package includes exclusive access to the activations, VIP tickets to the concert, a swag bag, breakfast and lunch, a beverage cart for on-course drinks and snacks, a post-tournament VIP cash bar and Locker room access.

The Mesa event will be the second stop for the Par-Tee Tour, which debuted earlier this year in West Palm Beach, Florida.

