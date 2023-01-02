‘It’s Deeper than basketball’: Players-only meeting Sparks blowout win

Share Tweet

After losing to Central Michigan, Michigan needed a wake up call. It needed an overhaul on defense. It needed Hunter Dickinson to rekindle his All-American form. It needed to find itself again.

So it held a team meeting — players only — to get everybody on the same page.

“It’s deeper than basketball,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said. “We had to figure out stuff within ourselves. Our main focus was to make sure we are fine, make sure our team and everybody is on the same page. We had a few guys thinking this, a few guys thinking that. … We just got everything off our chest and we just let everybody know where our head’s at, how we feel.”

