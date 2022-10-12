It’s ‘Championship or Bust’ for UNC Basketball

After making an unpredictable run to the National Championship Game as an eight seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels are focused heading into a 2022-2023 season that comes with high expectations.

This season first starts at ACC Media Day, where the Tar Heels gathered in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Starting guard RJ Davis addressed the media, including Inside Carolina’s Ross Martin and highlighted North Carolina’s mentality going into his junior season.

“It’s Championship or Bust for us this year,” said Davis.

