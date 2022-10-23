It’s called spikeball, and it has a Foothold here – Chico Enterprise-Record

Four people, a miniature trampoline, a ball and no boundaries.

It’s called spikeball, and while it started among college students, Skyler Boles and the rest of the Chico Spikeball team are bringing attention to the game — and the national spikeball scene’s attention to Chico.

Boles started playing spikeball about a year and a half ago; now he and fellow Chico Spikeballers play in tournaments across the nation. The team has traveled to six tournaments and won five of them.

Last weekend, Chico Spikeball players traveled to the East Coast to play a tournament in New York City.

With 46 teams of two competing, Boles and Shaun Boyer of Chico Spikeball played a fellow California team in the final match, and took first.

Last weekend, Chico Spikeball competed again at a tournament in Santa Barbara.

Spikeball, while hard to compare to any other sport, can be likened to a combination of volleyball and four-square. It is played two-on-two, “spiking” a small tennis-like ball across a round miniature trampoline-like net. There are no boundaries and players are allowed to rotate 360 ​​degrees around the “net.”

“It creates a really dynamic sport and you really have to be on your toes and be ready,” Boles said. “The best thing about spikeball is that, as competitive as it gets, everyone is usually smiling and having fun.”

Spikeball was invented in 1989 but did not gain popularity until the sport was relaunched about 41 2 years ago, and until recently was predominantly played on the East Coast.

“Until a year ago, there was more spikeball being played in rural Iowa than Southern California,” said Boles. This is surprising because it is now seen as an ideal beach sport, he said.

Teams generally pay between $10 and $40 to participate in tournaments and all of the proceeds go to charities. This spring, a tournament at Pismo Beach and a tournament at Manhattan Beach both raised more than $1,000 each for charity. The money from the Pismo Beach tournament went to high school sports in the San Luis Obispo area and the Manhattan Beach tournament donated the money to Operation Helping Hands.

Chico Spikeball has been sponsored for the past two tournaments and continues to seek out local sponsors.

“So far we haven’t been super successful because nobody knows what spikeball is — so it’s kind of hard to get over that bump,” he said.

Spikeball has been predominantly a college-aged sport; however, Boles has made it a goal to bring Spikeball to the larger community.

Boles has one more semester in the credential program at Chico State University and is currently a student PE teacher at Marsh Junior High School in Chico.

He is working with teachers and students in elementary, junior high and high school, not only to teach children spikeball but also to teach teachers how to teach spikeball.

“I wanted to bring it into schools and create a framework of how to teach people how to play spikeball,” he said. “It’s just like basketball, you have to learn how to dribble before you can play a real game.”

Boles created a two-week curriculum for teachers to use to teach spikeball, incorporating video so that teachers won’t have to know how to play the game to be able to teach it to their students.

“It’s about trying to get it to another generation,” Boles said. “To help kids be active, and grow the next generation of spikeballers.”

Continuing to expand the community’s access to the sport, starting today, Chico Spikeball will be hosting Weekly pick-up spikeball games at 6 pm at Community Park off East 20th Street. Everyone from people who have never played before to avid spikeballers are welcome to join.

“There are different pockets of people that play spikeball in the community, so I am kind of trying to get them all together so we can join forces and have a Giant day every week and just have a blast with each other,” Boles said.

Boles also met with Chico Area Recreation and Park District last week to initiate a spikeball league. There will be a community spikeball league on the fall schedule, said Noah Hajec, Recreation supervisor at CARD.

While planning for the league is still in the beginning stages, the season will start Aug. 26 and will be between six and eight weeks long, he said.

Details about registration and where they will be playing has not yet been decided, but it will most likely cost $40 to $50 per team to register and be played at Community Park, Hajec said.

