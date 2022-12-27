‘It’s been an Absolute Honor and a pleasure’

One of the best defensive players in NFL history is hanging up his cleats after the 2022 season. Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt Revealed Sunday was the last home game of his career in a shocking retirement announcement.

Watt, 33, revealed the news on Twitter. Watt shared two pictures in the post. The first Featured Watt with his wife, NWSL player Kealia Watt, and son, Koa. The second picture Featured Watt with Kealia, Koa and Watt’s parents.

In the post, Watt wrote Sunday’s game was Koa’s first NFL game. Then he dropped his retirement note, saying it was also “My last ever NFL home game.”

The Cardinals will finish out the season with two road games. The team will play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

JJ Watt is an easy choice for the Hall of Fame

It’s tough to overstate Watt’s impact on the league. He was an Absolute Menace for quarterbacks, especially early in his career. After being drafted by the Houston Texans with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Watt showed potential immediately, racking up 5.5 sacks as a rookie.

He blossomed into an All-Pro in his second season. Watt led the NFL with 20.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss. The performance earned Watt his first of five First-team All-Pro Appearances and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The next three seasons were just as good. Watt established himself as the best defensive player in the league over that period. He was named an All-Pro in each of those seasons, and took home two more Defensive Player of the Year awards.

From 2012 through 2015, Watt put up a flawless four-year stretch. They registered 119 tackles for loss, 190 quarterback hits, 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, one interception, two defensive touchdowns and 69 sacks. They earned First-team All-Pro honors every single year and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Injuries Struck in 2016. Watt was limited to just three games due to a back injury. He played in just five games in 2017 after fracturing his leg.

Story continues

Watt returned healthy in 2018 and proved he still had a lot in the tank. He played in all 16 games that season, picking up 16 sacks and leading the NFL with seven forced fumbles. After two years away, Watt once again made the All-Pro team.

Watt missed eight games in 2019 due to injuries, but returned to play a full slate of games in 2020, his final season with the Texans.

Following the 2020 NFL season, Watt joined the Cardinals. He was limited to seven games in 2021, although he has played in 14 games with the team in 2022. In his final NFL season, Watt has 9.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

If this is truly it for Watt, he won’t have to wait long to make it to the NFL Hall of Fame. Few players can match Watt’s early dominance. For at least four seasons, Watt was the best defensive player in football. Even after injuries hit, he proved he could still turn in excellent production on the field.

Watt also proved he was an MVP away from the field. When Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Watt put out the call for donations. They raised an astonishing $37 million to help the city of Houston. Watt’s efforts affected countless lives. They won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award that season.