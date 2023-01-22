‘It’s Been a Blast’: Former Soccer Star Has Already Chosen Role Models for His Daughters at LPGA Tour’s Inaugural Event

The LPGA Tour is in full flow this weekend, with the Inaugural event, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions keeping golf enthusiasts busy. But in addition to players, the tournament also witnessed several celebrities in the mix. Among those big names was a former soccer player, Taylor Twellman, who was all smiles after his efforts at Orlando over the weekend.

Taylor Twellman breaks down the play at the Tournament of Champions

Speaking to the Reporters after the day’s play, Twellman was in a happy space and praised the competitors at the tournament. “There’s a politeness to them. I’ve loved both, and I’ve had two different players with Mo and Celine. And so I just enjoy the way they go about it,” they said.

Furthermore, Twellman spoke about how he wanted his two daughters to be just as good and commendable as them. “I’ve got two lovely daughters. And if my daughters are acting the way Celine and Mo are the last two days, then I did a good job raising my daughters,” they said. The former soccer player is the father of two daughters, five-year-old Rose and two-year-old Lucy.

How did Taylor Twellman fare in the Tournament of Champions?

Over the course of the weekend, Twellman fared well among the Celebrity list at the tournament. They finished tied for seventh place with a score of 90 in the modified Stableford scoring format. Interestingly, he was flanked by two former MLB stars in seventh place, John Smoltz and Mark Mulder.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – JANUARY 20: John Smoltz tees off on hole 5 during the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on January 20, 2019, at Tranquilo Golf Course at Fours Seasons Orlando in Lake Buena Vista, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: JAN 20 LPGA Golf Damen – Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions – Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190120055

But despite his commendable top-10 finish, Twellman urged he wasn’t playing for the top spots. “And as I told both of them, I’ll get out of your way because I’m not playing for anything. But it’s been a blast,” they said.

The former US Soccer national played the majority of his career in his home country before making a switch to Europe. At the beginning of the century, Twellman signed for 1860 Munich, a German club with a rich history.

However, the move never worked out for him, as Twellman resorted to playing for the reserve team. Two years later, he returned back to the USA, where he bagged a contract with the New England Revolution and imposed himself as one of the country’s top goalscorers during the period.