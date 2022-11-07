It’s Basketball Season! Nate Oats: “We’re ready to Play Somebody Else”

It’s time for the Crimson Tide to return to the Hardwood as the men’s basketball team opens the season Tonight in Coleman Coliseum. The men will take the floor against Longwood at 7:30 pm CT on SEC Network+.

Head Coach Nate Oats recently spoke to the media ahead of opening night, and his first statement gave a good indication of how he and his team felt after the practice that preceded the press conference.

“Shoot, we’re ready to play somebody else,” Oats said in his opening statement. “I think things are getting a little chippy in practice. We’re tired of going against each other, it’s time to get the season kicked off, play somebody else.”

