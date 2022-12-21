“It’s Almost Like Bill Russell” – Disrespect for Arguable Soccer GOAT Angers Curious American Fans
Loyalty for a sports player is usually generational. For instance, if a family currently supports soccer icon Lionel Messi, there’s a high chance that their grandfathers supported Diego Maradona once upon a time. That’s how the generational love for Argentine players has come from the family.
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé is another name etched in gold in the soccer history books. In his prime, Pelé achieved milestones that soccer players of today’s generation can only dream about. However, the debate on who is the greatest of all time always remains an open-ended discussion.
Fans react to the soccer GOAT debate
Former American soccer player Taylor Twellman tweeted quite an interesting take he had on Lionel Messi and Pele. Twellman tweeted“Pelé won 3 #WorldCups by the way. Messi finally won his and puts him into the conversation of the GOAT but I think we need to remember what Pelé did. I find the comparing of eras to be a waste of time TBH and won’t do it”.
I agree it’s difficult to compare eras. But Pele played in a completely different time. It’s almost like Bill Russell. Great sure but he was like a 1990s player playing against 1960s boys. Find it similar to Pele. So much more difficult to win a World Cup today.
— USMNT 🇺🇸 Thoughts (@USMNT_Thoughts) December 19, 2022
it’s like when millennials say LeBron is better than Michael smh.
— Kennyjayjay (@MC_Moontea) December 19, 2022
Always disliked comparisons like Messi v Ronaldo. I just count myself so lucky to be around when two of the greatest ever players played the greatest sport in the world.
— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) December 19, 2022
Different times, impossible to compare and judge. People will do it anyway. I’m content to say “he’s the best I’ve ever seen in my life and likely ever will”
— Colin Herbst (@Colinzane9) December 19, 2022
Many consider Bill Russell a true basketball legend. Russell has gained a reputation as one of the greatest players in the basketball universe. The former US Legend was considered special because of his sharp mind and an undeniably high basketball IQ.
Isn’t it the same for Pelé? Pelé, too, was renowned for being a class apart from everyone around him. The Brazilian Legend was god gifted with the best soccer intelligence on the pitch and Lethal finishing. Apart from being a highly skilled player, Pelé’s game was also very IQ based.
Are these comparisons really fair?
The recent discussions on public forums have not been too surprising. Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first and possibly last time in his career. Discussions surrounding the former FC Barcelona Veteran being the Greatest of all time were honestly on the cards. Those discussions are now given further fuel because Cristiano Ronaldo has not won a World Cup yet.
Comparing two players of the same generation is fair. That’s because both of them would have played in the same conditions. Those conditions could be physical, technical, and psychological. Messi and Ronaldo have played in the same leagues almost throughout their career. Both soccer legends have also competed for the same trophies in the same era.
However, comparing someone like Pelé to Lionel Messi is a bit harsh and unfair to both legends. The way they played soccer in Pelé’s era in the 1960s was substantially different from how it’s played today. The discussion on who is the greatest of all time is very subjective to the era one lives in.
Who is your soccer icon? Who do you consider the greatest of all time? Let us know in the comments below.