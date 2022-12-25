‘It’s All My Heart Is Leading Towards’

Anthony Joshua has made his intentions clear for the next stage of his career – to become three-time world champion.

Following his Olympic Gold Medal, Joshua turned pro and climbed up the ranks at incredible speed. He won the Commonwealth heavyweight title in his 14th bout, the British in his 15th against Dillian Whyte, and his first world title in his 16th – a second round Blow out of Charles Martin.

The superstar from Watford beat Wladimir Klitschko for his belts in London – a Monumental night for British boxing – and unified again with Joseph Parker two fights later.

‘AJ’ was one step away from becoming undisputed, but it would remain that way. He lost his belts Briefly to Andy Ruiz Jr, winning them back in an immediate rematch, but wasn’t so Lucky against Oleksandr Usyk more recently.

The Ukrainian beat him twice in a row, and he’s now out of the title picture for the first time in eleven fights.

They recently told 258 Management that getting back there is all that matters.

“I like to see my name constantly mentioned among other fighters. The opportunities are always there for me, there are big opportunities to fight. Who’s ever ready, I’m ready and we’ll get cracking in the New Year. Be consistent, be fit for fight, and everything comes off the back of that. I’m dying for the world championship, 100%. That’s all my heart and soul is leading towards.”

🗣️ “I’m dying for the world championship. That’s all my heart and soul is leading towards.”@anthonyjoshua talks through his goals for the new year 💪 pic.twitter.com/Qkv4xMTaPB — 258MGT (@258mgt) December 24, 2022

With Usyk now focused on an Undisputed bout with Joshua’s fellow British fighter, Tyson Fury, ‘AJ’ finds himself in need of some wins before another world title opportunity presents itself.

Who that shot might come against is anyone’s guess. If Fury and Usyk do meet in the ring, the belts may fragment not long after one of them is crowned Sole Champion in the division.

If ‘The Gypsy King’ hangs on to one, or all, of them, a domestic dust up with Joshua will forever be an option until it happens.

In the mean time, an announcement is due soon as to his new trainer, as well as an opponent, and he’s expected to return to the ring in the first half of 2023.