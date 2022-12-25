‘It’s All My Heart Is Leading Towards’

Anthony Joshua has made his intentions clear for the next stage of his career – to become three-time world champion.

Following his Olympic Gold Medal, Joshua turned pro and climbed up the ranks at incredible speed. He won the Commonwealth heavyweight title in his 14th bout, the British in his 15th against Dillian Whyte, and his first world title in his 16th – a second round Blow out of Charles Martin.

The superstar from Watford beat Wladimir Klitschko for his belts in London – a Monumental night for British boxing – and unified again with Joseph Parker two fights later.

‘AJ’ was one step away from becoming undisputed, but it would remain that way. He lost his belts Briefly to Andy Ruiz Jr, winning them back in an immediate rematch, but wasn’t so Lucky against Oleksandr Usyk more recently.

The Ukrainian beat him twice in a row, and he’s now out of the title picture for the first time in eleven fights.

They recently told 258 Management that getting back there is all that matters.

