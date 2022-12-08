‘It’s a Wrap’ holiday show opens at Bernay Fine Arts | Arts-theater

GREAT BARRINGTON — “It’s a Wrap,” a holiday show featuring the works of Morgan Bulkeley, Sue Muskat, Kristen Palazzo, Scott Prior, Karin Schaefer, Joy Taylor, Ann Wolf and Eric Wolf opens Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bernay Fine Art.

A reception with the artists will be held from 4 to 6 pm at the gallery at 296 Main St.

According to a release, Ann Wolf and Eric Wolf (no relation) both cherish time in nature and use that experience to create their art.

Longtime friends Kristen Palazzo and Karin Schaefer originally started their Correspondence Series as a way of staying in touch after years of living on different continents. The two artists created weekly conversations, communicating through the act of drawing.

Sue Muskat and Morgan Bulkeley create art based on their past and present life relationships. Muskat’s paintings reflect her past relationships with design, iconic imagery and most recently the intricate macro and micro designs in nature. Bulkeley’s art balances the beauty he sees in Humanity with his concern for the environment in which we live.

Joy Taylor and Scott Prior have created works reflecting the time of the year in each of their unique styles.

The show will be on view through Jan. 15, 2023.