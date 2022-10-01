It’s a Vibe: Nuggets’ Camp Chemistry has been Strong

SAN DIEGO — If you looked up the definition of “team chemistry,” there might just be a picture of the 2022-23 Nuggets right next to it. In a training camp that has been grueling on the court, these Nuggets are smiling and bouncing right through it.

At any given time, you might see Bones Hyland doing a little dance. Down the court, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan Laughing at a joke — and they both have a ton of jokes. On an adjacent court, you might see Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic going through on-court strategy.

And Coach Michael Malone overseeing it all with a grin.

“There’s a different vibe in the gym. There’s a really good vibe in this group,” Malone said. “The energy has been great, the work ethic has been great, and I think the guys feel something about this group where we have a chance to be special.”

A scrimmage on Friday provided a glimpse into what has everyone so excited. Murray and Jokic were back at it in two-man action, working to get the Chemistry right back to where it left off prior to Murray’s injury last April. The defense, which has been the focal point of camp, showed improvement.

And Hyland heated right up and knocked down a bevy of 3-point shots as the reserves beat the starters. Hyland was the standout performer, but not far behind were Zeke Nnaji — who Malone said has been tremendous for the entire camp — Bruce Brown and Peyton Watson.

The Nuggets played four 12-minute quarters with referees.

“The thing is, everybody has the same goal; everyone is on the same page,” Hyland said. “It’s not just one person thinking about his own Accolades — everybody wants to buy-in and win. We brought in guys from winning teams, and so they know what it takes to win.”

They also know the importance of camaraderie and team chemistry to the bottom line of winning games. The most obvious energy in the gym emanates from Hyland, but the 1000-watt smiles from Brown, Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan have been contagious.

Malone was asked why the vibe has been so good.

“I think what contributes to it is having Michael and Jamal back. I think that’s exciting for guys,” Malone said. “Then you talk about guys like DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ish Smith. Those guys are high-character vets who have been around some really good basketball teams and players and coaches. And their personalities are such, that you hear DeAndre all the time. DeAndre and Jeff are like best friends. Just non-stop jokes, laughing.