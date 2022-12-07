“It’s a joyful place” Unscrewed Theater aims to keep the arts alive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the Darkness of the blackbox theater, the single Spotlight illuminates the stage at Unscrewed Theater. And in minutes, seven people run to the stage and for the next hour, the theater erupts with laughter.

And the laughter isn’t new for the Improv theater. After all, the improvisers at Unscrewed are there to make people laugh.

“It’s to get out on stage and get a laugh,” Cy Barlow, the Improv Basics instructor at Unscrewed Theater, said. “Making people laugh is such fuel.”

Barlow said Improv classes help people learn more than just the art of comedy.

“It gives you an opportunity to gain confidence in personal interactions,” she said.

Two months ago, the improvisers in the Improv Basics class didn’t know each other.

“And now we’re going to perform on stage together and there’s something really cool about that,” Paul Fini, one of the improvisers in the class, said.

For one of the improvisers Lisa Cole, it’s her first Improv basics class.

“I’m a huge lover of Improv and my friend suggested that I do it,” she said. “I’m really grateful for my group and the class and the relationships that we made.”

She said the Classroom was a way for her to learn the craft and have a space to make mistakes.

“One of the things that Improv taught me is that it’s okay,” she said.

Her teammate Conrad Plimpton is an Unscrewed Theater regular and never misses a class.

“You turn 80 and you don’t know how much time you have left so I just say let it go!” they said.

For Plimpton, it’s important to keep the stage alive for the next generations.

“With 18 grandchildren, I see how much the arts help their overall development,” he said.

They said the arts impacts the performers and the audience members.

“Our mental health depends on shared fun whether it’s theater or Improv or music,” he said.

—-

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE