It’s a great day of food, family, and football

I don’t know if you are working on Thanksgiving Wes, but if so, good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! Same goes for everyone that makes Insider Inbox a must read every day.

We are here, Margeaux, and the same to you and yours. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I can’t wait to work a little and eat a lot.

Given that this is a time to be thankful, I’m thankful for several things when it comes to our Green Bay Packers. Aaron Jones continues to exemplify what it is to be a Packer with the way he works on and off the field. This makes me proud to cheer for the Pack. I’m grateful for Christian Watson and the bright future that holds for him. I’m grateful to see out these last chapters of Aaron Rodgers knowing these players don’t come around often. What are you thankful for when it comes to the GBP?

Expectations and engagement. The disappointment many of us have felt this season directly ties to the winning culture that’s been established in Green Bay throughout my lifetime. Like pressure, expectations are a luxury. There are so many fanbases that have been starved of winning for years or even decades. For that reason, I’m grateful for every single one of you who makes Insider Inbox a part of your daily routine – win, lose, draw or offseason.

The last three games the offense did not do well except maybe against the Cowboys. In all three there were several cases where receivers created separation and Aaron Rodgers completely missed the throw (last third of the game). Could the strain on Rodgers’ thumb become severe enough in the late part of the game to affect his throwing accuracy?

Interesting hypothesis. Statistically, I dove into the numbers Wednesday and couldn’t find a huge difference. In the six games since the loss to the Giants, Rodgers has completed 54-of-84 passes (64.3%) for 552 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half (89.0 passer rating). In the second half, Rodgers has completed 75-of-124 attempts (60.5%) for 833 passing yards with seven touchdowns and two INTs (92.6 passer rating). The completion percentage is down a few points but nothing jarring. The one split I found on Pro Football Reference I feel is most telling is Rodgers’ stats when the pass play starts under center: 40-of-62 for 501 yards, seven TDs and one INT (120.4 passer rating). The thumb obviously altered the trajectory of the season, but Rodgers isn’t gonna use it as an excuse. I still wonder how much the Packers have had to shift their Offensive focus, though.

Wes, I hope this question finds you well and good for the Thanksgiving holiday. I am especially grateful for II and the insight it brings during this challenging football year. If I am not mistaken, I believe Mike’s recent WYMM displayed why the Packers lost instead of good things that happened in a loss for a first time. That seems quite the challenge to write in and of itself. What has been most challenging for you as a Packers Writer this season? Happiest of Thanksgivings to you and yours!

Just making sense of it all. This has been one of the more confusing seasons I’ve covered in terms of understanding why the balls have bounced the way they have. In 2013 and 2017, Rodgers was hurt, and the seasons were what they were. Rodgers also was playing with a broken leg in 2018, but the team just wasn’t very good, and I felt the final record accurately reflected that. I went into this season thinking the Packers had everything they needed to compete for a championship, but the past 11 games show how difficult it is to win consistently in this league. Like I always say, it’s a game of momentum and the Packers haven’t had enough of it this season.

Too quick inside is the What You Might’ve Missed on the Titans game. The defender was moving prior to the snap. That’s pretty quick, isn’t it?

Spoff’s WYMM reinforced what I thought coming out of the game: Tennessee does what it does so well, on both sides of the ball. The Titans’ defense takes some chances with how hard its linebackers crash, but there’s so much talent in the front seven that someone usually wins his matchup and makes the play.

Happy Thanksgiving, Wes. I hope you get to spend some quality time with family and friends. Just wanted to point out you were spot on (unfortunately) with your assessment of the most difficult three-game stretch this year prior to playing games. That sure was a tough road trip.

It was. We knew from the beginning the 2022 schedule was going to be a grind. What I didn’t account for is how strong the teams on that schedule would be, particularly the NFC East and AFC East. Through 11 weeks, the Packers’ .589 strength of schedule is second toughest in the NFL to only Detroit (.612). Now, that’s no excuse. You still have to beat the team in front of you but it’s an arduous journey facing such a Gauntlet without a bye. If this campaign taught me anything, it’s that I’d rather have an early bye than a late one in today’s NFL. I don’t fear a Week 6 or 7 break as much as I once feared the Week 4 open date during the 16-game regular season. By the time the Packers return to Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football next month, they’ll have already traveled to almost twice as many games as they’ve played inside their own stadium.

