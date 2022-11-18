It’s a goal! World Cup themed fostering campaign

The campaign, which will kick off on Monday 21 November, will see council fostering teams across the country joining a new virtual team called ‘Local Councils United’.

Each day of the football tournament, a different council fostering team will share a video created with the message ‘Help a young person achieve their goal’. The videos will highlight reasons why people should Foster with their local council.

A full version of the video by Fostering North Somerset will be published on Tuesday 13 December, day 23 of the national campaign. A preview will be published this weekend on Fostering North Somerset’s social media accounts.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council’s executive member for children’s services, said: “Fostering, like football, brings people and communities together for a common purpose. This men’s football FIFA World Cup, we’re proud to join forces with other local authorities as a united fostering community to raise the importance of fostering.

“There’s an ongoing need for more Foster carers in North Somerset, particularly those who could care for children aged 11 and over, or brother and sister groups to keep siblings together.

“If you’re interested in becoming a Foster carer to help a child reach their life goals, I encourage you to please step forward. We welcome people from all backgrounds, of all different ages, genders, ethnicities, no matter your relationship status or sexual orientation.”

Those interested in finding out more about becoming a Foster carer should email [email protected], call 01275 888 999 or visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/fostering.

Also follow Fostering North Somerset on Facebook (www.facebook.com/fosteringnorthsomerset), Twitter (www.twitter.com/FosteringNS) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/Fosteringnorthsomerset).

Football teams, carers, young people and families will all be Featured in the World Cup fostering campaign videos. Follow the campaign on social media using the hashtag #FosterWithYourCouncil2022.