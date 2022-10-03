‘It’ll be all right. It’s football.’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t miss a play on Sunday, but he certainly raised concern in the first half when he came up from a sack Noticeably in pain and shaking out his arm.

Brady was absent any details on the status of his shoulder/throwing arm, but said he was fine following the Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss on Sunday night.

“I’ll be all right,” they said. “it’s football”

Late in the second quarter, Brady was strip-sacked by L’Jarius Sneed on a safety blitz. Sneed blindsided Brady and ripped at the QB’s arm to strip the ball. On the ground, Brady immediately clutched his right arm.

As the play resulted in a turnover, Brady immediately went to the sideline. After briefly sitting on the bench, he got up and started throwing passes on the sideline. Backup Blaine Gabbert was also throwing, but there was never an injury designation announced and Brady returned to action missing a play.

Brady finished the game with season-highs of 385 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, hardly looking as if any ailment was limiting him.

Since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady has never missed a game, having started 37 in a row. He hasn’t missed a regular-season start since 2016 with the New England Patriots and has made 97 consecutive starts.

Brady was on the team injury report each day leading up to Sunday with a bum right finger, but was a full participant throughout. It bears monitoring to see if he shows up with a new designation coming out of Week 4.