Ithaca Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 4 Case Western Reserve University in Second Round of NCAA’s

Cleveland, Ohio – The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team battled No. 4 Case Western University in a second round Matchup of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship tournament as the Bombers fell 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans will move onto the Round of 16 as both teams battled the elements with flurries during parts of the match. Ithaca concludes their season with a 13-4-4 overall record.

It was three first half goals that set the nationally ranked CWRU up for success as they got onto the scoreboard in the 13th minute with Anika Washburn finishing off a cross that was sent across the goal mouth. The Spartans added to their lead in the 24thth minute with Camryn Hartman placing a long-range effort over the outstretched arms of Claire Reader . It was Maggie Farra who put her team up 3-0, off a Washburn assist in the 31stSt minute.

The Spartans added three second half goals. Ithaca was outshot 19-8 overall but did place seven shots on target. Rosie Bostian recorded three shots, all of which were placed on frame, including a headed attempt at the 24:54 mark that forced a Maggie Storti save.

Ithaca had an outstanding season winning their first-ever Liberty League title in thrilling fashion, besting No. 6 William Smith 5-3 in penalty kicks. The program will return several promising pieces as they will look forward to growing and improving in the offseason.

