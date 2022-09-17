Ithaca Volleyball Knockoff Pair of Tough Opponents in Five Set Thrillers

Next Match: at Susquehanna University 9/17/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 17 (Sat) / 11:00 AM at Susquehanna University History

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College volleyball team persevered through five hard fought sets on two separate occasions on Friday evening as they obtained a win against Christopher Newport University in the first match of the Susquehanna Invitational that was then followed by them knocking off No. 14 Johns Hopkins in another thrilling five setter.

VS. CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT (26-28, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11)

The Captains dominated the first set with multiple service aces and kills, showcasing their strong offense. CNU reached set point leading 24-17, when the Bombers rallied to come all the way back and tie the score then take the lead. Unfortunately, the Captains took back the lead and finished out the first set with an ace.

The second set was a constant back and forth between the two teams until it was tied at 21-21. Ithaca’s offense took off taking the next four points for the win.

Both teams were in another close battle for the entirety of the third set. With the score tied at 22, the Captains took the lead and an attacking error from Ithaca furthered their lead to set-point. The Bombers were unable to respond, putting CNU up 2-1 in the match.

Ithaca’s offense exploded and dominated the entire fourth set. The Bomber’s took 20 of the first 24 points and were quick to shut down the Captains offense. They easily secured the fourth set, giving them momentum going into the fifth and final set. While CNU put up a fight, the Bombers momentum was too great to be stopped. Never letting up, Ithaca scored five out of the last eight points to close out the set and win the match.

Sophomore Faith Sabatier had an outstanding Offensive performance leading the team in Kills with 20 for the night. On the defensive side Julia Costa showed off her great skill getting 17 digs in the match. Other leaders of the game included Come on Darko , Maddie Cox and Alexandra Montgomery who all contributed to the Bomber’s offense and defense.

VS. WELL. 14 JOHNS HOPKINS (25-23, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10)

The Bombers won the first and third sets (25-23, 25-18) but Johns Hopkins was able to force the fifth set by claiming the second and fourth sets (25-20, 25-21). Ithaca had a healthy lead within the first frame, but it was trimmed to a 23-20 lead. IC reeled off the final four points to take the early lead in the match.

Johns Hopkins led by as much as seven and never trailed in the second set as they totaled a match-best 21 kills during the set.

It was all Ithaca in the third frame as they never surrendered the lead. It was truly back-and-forth in the fourth set as Hopkins reeled off a 19-13 lead, only to have the Bombers force a timeout when they pulled within 22-20. The Blue Jays settled down and forced the fifth set with back-to-back kills.

Ithaca led the fifth and deciding set 9-8 and used a strong closing run (6-2) to seize the momentum. The Bomebrs secured the win on a block at the net by Come on Darko and Maddie Cox .

and . The Bombers were paced by Alexandra Montgomery who finished with 15 kills. Darko was strong at the net producing 14 kills and five total blocks.

REACTION FROM HEAD COACH JOHAN DULFER

” These were the most mature matches we have played so far. We were so composed and so determined from the serving line. I thought once we weathered the Storm from CNU in the first set we settled in a bit better and our serving game carried us the rest of the evening. For large portions of the night, we served Tougher than our opponents passed and that gives you a good chance against anyone. This team is learning how to trust and play within our means while leaving it all on the court. That is not easy but Tonight we executed it very well against very good opponents. I am a very proud coach.”

Ithaca (5-3) will return to action Tomorrow morning when they take on Susquehanna University in their final match of the Susquehanna Invitational.