Ithaca Men’s Soccer Ties Lycoming 1-1 After Late Game Heroics

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team rounded out their early season non-conference slate as they hosted the Lycoming Warriors on Tuesday evening at Higgins Stadium. The Bombers tied the Warriors by a score of 1-1 after a stunning goal that was scored with just six seconds remaining that was netted by Jackson Fox . The Bombers’ record moves to 1-4-2 on the season while Lycoming falls to 3-1-4.

Junior Ian Whitfield made a start in net after a game off in their 1–0 win against SUNY Brockport on September 16th. Whitfield made 6 saves in his return to the field while the Bombers were out-shot 10-9 in the tie.

The match opened up at a slow pace, with neither team having strong possession in either attacking third of the pitch. The first scoring chance of the game came off of a header from junior Joe Bamfo after a free kick, which was saved low by Whitfield in the 10th minute.

Lycoming found another scoring chance in the 21st minute off a header from junior Dylan Sloan for the Warriors’ second shot of the evening, and the second total shot of the game. The Bombers recorded their first shot off the right leg of the senior Brendan Lebitsch which whizzed above the crossbar.

Lycoming would find another scoring chance in the 31st minute, which was a shot from junior midfielder Christian Barnes that was denied by a sprawling save from Whitfield to keep the game scoreless. 10 minutes later, first year Andrew Kusek would find a great scoring chance for the Bombers but was denied by a sliding block attempt from the Warriors to keep only one shot on goal for Ithaca.

The second half opened on a much stronger note for the Bombers, as they had two Glorious goal-scoring chances that were stopped in front of the Warriors’ net. Lycoming would follow up with an emphatic chance of their own with first year Thomas Geyser booting one off of his left foot, but it was ultimately stopped on a diving grab from Whitfield.

Lycoming finally opened up the scoring in the 67th minute with a goal from junior Reuben Devaney which came off the rebound off a diving save from Whitfield. The Bombers almost equalized in the 72nd minute when senior Jack McCarthy sent his free kick just above the crossbar.

Lycoming would have two more scoring opportunities to put the game away in the 81st minute, but Whitfield made two back-to-back diving saves to keep it 1–0. A minute later the Bombers would have a great look to tie the game, but junior Thaib Abidi would sail the ball right over the net, which kept the Warriors in the lead.

The Bombers would score in the final seconds of the match, when Jackson Fox would find the back of the net with six seconds on the clock, to tie the game 1-1.

The Bombers will open up Liberty League play on Saturday, September 24 as they host Clarkson University at 2 pm on Carp Wood Field.

