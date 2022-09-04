Ithaca Men’s Soccer and Texas Lutheran Finishes as a 0-0 Draw

SALEM, Va. – The Ithaca College men’s soccer program opened their 2022 season on Saturday afternoon as they posted a 0-0 draw against Texas Lutheran University. It was a gorgeous afternoon in Salem, Va. as the game was played on the campus of Roanoke College. In what appeared to be a big defensive effort, the Bombers kept a clean sheet after 90 minutes and walked away with a draw in the first match of their two-game weekend.

The 2022 season will be the first year using the 2022/23 NCAA Soccer Rules Book. One of the most recognizable rule changes has to do with overtime periods. Overtime has been eliminated during all regular-season contests. If a regular-season contest is tied at the end of regulation, the game will be deemed complete and recorded as a tie.

Overtime will still be a factor in postseason contests, including the Liberty League conference tournament and NCAA tournament contests. If a postseason contest is tied at the end of regulation, two complete 10-minute periods will be played before advancing to penalty kicks if necessary.

Texas Lutheran outshot the Bombers by a 7-1 margin. Junior goalkeeper Ian Whitfield faced three shots on goal, making three saves to keep the Bulldogs off the board.

Sophomore midfielder Connor Tierney had the only shot of the day for Ithaca, who struggled to get things going offensively against a tough opponent.

In a quick turnaround, Ithaca will face Stockton University at 4 pm Tomorrow where they will look to capture their first win of the season.

