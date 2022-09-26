Italian Soccer Champions AC Milan Unveil NFT Partnership With MonkeyLeague

Italian soccer club AC Milan has announced a non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the web3 game MonkeyLeague.

MonkeyLeague Has Become AC Milan’s New NFT Gaming Partner

As revealed in a post on the club’s website, AC Milan and MonekyLeague plan to create a variety of non-fungible tokens together as part of the agreement.

AC Milan is an Italian soccer club with one of the richest histories in all of Europe. The team is currently the reigning Champions of Serie A, the country’s topmost league division.

“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with MonkeyLeague, a Collaboration that allows us to strengthen our Positioning in the field of digital innovation,” said the Italian club’s Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig.

“We are particularly proud to be the first football club to partner with MonkeyLeague, bringing this game to our supporters around the world and offering them a new innovative way to engage with their favorite team.”

MonkeyLeague is a web3 soccer game in which users build and manage teams of NFT-based characters, and compete against other players to climb higher in the league ranks.

The game is built on the Solana blockchain and makes use of its own native token called MonkeyBucks for the in-game economy.

As part of the NFT Gaming partnership, MonkeyLeague will work closely with the soccer club to create exclusive AC Milan themed “game assets, wearables, special game tournaments, co-marketing events, and a host of other exciting initiatives, such as club players playtesting the game.”

The first batch of these collectibles is planned to go live on 6th October on the MagicEden marketplace, where tokens will be sold in an auction, and will go to the highest bidders.

Oren Langberg, MonkeyLeague’s Head of Marketing & Partnerships, commented “partnering with Champions like AC Milan, an Absolute iconic Club throughout football’s history, is another Testament to what we are building and where we are headed as a game and game studio. It also represents a key step in our plans to bridge the Web2 and Web3 worlds.”

Crypto and NFT-related partnerships such as these aren’t anything new in the sports world, and certainly not new for the Italian club. Just last year, Milan signed a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX.

