Italian prosecutor targets Napoli next after Juventus Fiasco

After Juventus were docked of 15 points in the ongoing Serie A season due to financial irregularities, Calciomercato and Football Italia have referenced newspaper La Repubblica claiming that the Italian FA have now requested Napoli to provide evidence of the transfer agreement for Victor Osimhe.

The Nigerian striker who has been in stunning form this season was signed from French Club Lille for a club record €72m in 2020.

Osimhe deal under scrutiny

The deal had raised quite a few eyebrows when it was confirmed that out of the €72m plus €10m in bonuses included €20m in player exchanges.

Four players were part of the exchange and while goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis made only one appearance for Lille, the three other Napoli players were immediately loaned out and eventually had their contracts terminated.

It is reported that prosecutor Giuseppe Chine has requested new evidence to the southern club to clear up the financials of the transfer. Chine is currently working on future Trials that covers the issue of artificially inflated transfer fees that boosts a club’s capital gains.

Napoli’s owner and President Aurelio De Laurentiis had his offices raided in June last year and documentation related to transfers particularly the Osimhe deal were confiscated. Like the Juventus case, it is reported that Napoli will be thoroughly investigated, and evidence will be analyzed. Federal Investigators could also gather information on what more evidence can be added.

The Prisma investigation as its called had also gathered wiretaps and recordings from Juventus’ club office and it remains to be seen if similar and delicate information will also be collected from Napoli. . The timing of the recent developments come at a crucial stage of the season.

Osimhen has been in stunning form scoring 13 goals and grabbing 3 assists in 15 games in the Serie A. Napoli look Unstoppable in the league as they are 12 points clear at the top of the standings and looking to secure their first Scudetto in almost three decades since the golden days of Diego Maradona.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Panthermedia