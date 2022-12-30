Italian Media Detail Possible Solutions In Goal If Inter Milan Captain Samir Handanovic Departs In January

Inter would have a number of possible solutions for a backup goalkeeper in the event that Captain Samir Handanovic were to leave as early as during the January transfer window.

This according to Italian news outlet From L’Interwho notes that recalling Andrei Radu, signing Alessio Cragno, or relying on Alex Cordaz and Gabriele Brazao would all be among the Nerazzurri’s options.

Handanovic has been linked with a departure from Inter on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June 2023.

It is not impossible, however, that the 38-year-old could even leave before then, given that he has been bumped down to being the backup keeper this season.

Serie B promotion hopefuls Reggina are among the suitors for the Slovenian.

If Handanovic were to leave in January, the Nerazzurri would need a solution to back up Andre Onana in goal.

One would be to recall Radu from his loan at Cremonese, and instead of loaning him out to a different club, keep the Romanian in the Squad as a backup keeper.

Alternatively, Cragno could be signed as a low-cost backup.

Lastly, it is also possible that the Nerazzurri could decide to rely on the likes of Cordaz and Brazao as Onana as the backups to Onana for the rest of the season.