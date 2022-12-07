Italian coffee shop Palmieri Cafe is opening soon in Bishop Arts

A Dallas Farmers Market coffee shop is expanding and opening a second location in Bishop Arts.

Palmieri Cafe will open a location on Bishop Avenue in the coming weeks in a small, standalone building across from Paradiso, as reported by Oak Cliff Advocate.

Owner Corrado Palmieri told The Dallas Morning News that the coffee shop is in the final stages of completion and will open before the end of December as soon as finishing touches are completed. The new cafe will have a few inside seats and a back patio with tables.

Palmieri, who opened the Italian cafe in 2016, makes all of the pastries and gelato from scratch, and without any preservatives or food coloring.

Related: Longtime Dallas dessert shop Emporium Pies has been sold

“Those things are important to me, so that won’t change,” he said of the new location and its offerings.

He also roasts his own coffee beans, which are now sold at Eataly and on Amazon.

He said he’s looking forward to bringing his business to Bishop Arts because the area reminds him of his hometown in Puglia, Italy, where people walk to restaurants and shops and live life in close proximity to one another.

There aren’t any plans for additional locations at the moment, Palmieri said. For now, he’s just focused on opening the Bishop Arts cafe and ensuring it delivers the same quality as the Dallas Farmers Market location.

Palmieri will open at 307 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas. palmiericafe.com.