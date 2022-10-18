Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Carson Beck ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.

Beck is on a different path. He’s had to sit behind Bennett and will continue to do so this season. But if the redshirt sophomore is able to put up more performances as he did on Saturday, Beck should be able to take the Baton from Bennett after the 2022 season and start sprinting. “He’s a really good football player. Keeps learning it, keeps getting better,” Bennett said of Beck. “He’s not a young guy. He’s been in this offense the same amount of time I have.”

Related: Carson Beck validates confidence in Georgia QB depth, lights up Vanderbilt in fourth quarter Beck completed eight of his 11 pass attempts on Saturday for 97 yards. They threaded the needle for two touchdown passes as well. Ironically, his best throw of the afternoon was one of his incompletions. Beck threw an Absolute dart to Kearis Jackson while Rolling to his right, squeezing the pass through multiple Vanderbilt defenders. Jackson couldn’t quite tap his feet in bounds, but it was an eye-opening throw from Beck.

“We’ve seen those type of things from him already,” Sedrick Van Pran said of Beck. “It wasn’t that much of a surprise. I was super proud of him, obviously.” On the season, Beck has completed 23 of his 30 passing attempts for 276 yards. He’s tossed four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once. There’s the obvious caveat that much of his work has come against backup competition. And not that it needs clarification but we feel compelled to put this here in all caps here: YOU CAN ACKNOWLEDGE THE POSITIVE STRIDES BECK HAS MADE IN IS DEVELOPMENT WHILE MAINTAINING THAT HE IS NOT GOING TO USURP THE STARTING JOB FROM BENNETT IN 2022. Beck is a better player than he was a year ago. He entered the 2021 season as the backup quarterback, behind JT Daniels. He got passed by Bennett for the UAB game and even when Beck got playing time last season, he didn’t stand out the way he has this season. The numbers back that up, as he was just 10 of 23 on pass attempts last season. He was also intercepted twice. Georgia has now been able to get Beck reps in five games this season. Those reps have clearly helped Beck, with Saturday being the most obvious example of his growth.