Richard Jefferson believes OKC Thunder’s second overall pick Chet Holmgren wasn’t going to make a major difference for the team in 2022-23.

In a recent Episode of “Road Trippin’,” Jefferson and Channing Frye talked about the impact that Holmgren could have had for the Thunder. Jefferson said:

“It wasn’t going to impact anything in the NBA.”

Jefferson’s comment came after Frye made his remarks about Holmgren.

“What matters the most, right? Like no offense, Chet wasn’t going to move the needle for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were going to be exciting to play, they were going to go from 20 wins to 25 wins.”

Both Richard and Channing seem to be on the same page regarding the Thunder rookie. While the comments might have come off as harsh, we will never know otherwise as Holmgren has already been ruled out for the season.

Losing your entire first season to a foot injury from a pro-am game is a hard pill to swallow. Especially for the OKC Thunder, who expected Holmgren to be an immediate difference maker. He was injured in a pro-am game in Seattle while guarding LeBron James.

Injury might be helpful for Chet Holmgren and OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren is probably still broken up over missing out on the entire season. But sitting on the sidelines, adapting and watching for an entire season before stepping back on the floor is not the end of the world.

In fact, it might give the OKC Thunder’s nutritionists time to help Holmgren bulk up. Gaining muscle will help him prevent future injuries. Many fans and analysts agree that Holmgren needs to get healthier to last longer in the league.

Considering Holmgren plays as a center, he will have to defend players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic on a nightly basis. If not now, Holmgren would have anyway needed to bulk up to be effective on the defensive end.

Holmgren’s injury could prove to be beneficial for the Thunder. His absence means the team will remain more or less the same from last season. The Thunder finished 14th in the Western Conference in 2021-22, with a 24-58 record. If they were to have another poor season, they might get the first overall pick in next year’s draft.

Many teams have already gone into a rebuild over the summer to stand a chance of drafting Victor Wembanyama next year. He is touted as the best prospect since LeBron James. If the OKC Thunder were to get the first pick, a frontcourt comprising Holmgren and Wembanyama could wreak havoc in the league for years to come.