Daniel Maldini, of all people, scored the equalizer for Spezia in the game against AC Milan last night. It was a very nice finish from the Rossoneri loanee and as he stated afterwards, it was written in the stars.

After Theo Hernandez gave Milan the lead early on, the Rossoneri failed to convert their chances and gave Spezia a lifeline. One that Daniel Maldini took in the 59th minute, finding the back of the net with a great finish into the bottom right corner.

The attacking midfielder is on loan from Milan and wasn’t even certain to start, but ended up doing so as Emanuel Gyasi was forced to withdraw from the squad. Speaking to Spezia’s official website, Maldini said that it was written in the stars.

“I feel good, I’m growing for each week that passes and today, I tried to make the most of the opportunity that the Coach gave me.

“The goal? It was obviously written in the stars that I would score my first for Spezia at San Siro, but I’m very sorry that it wasn’t worth any points for the team,” he stated.

Another fun fact is that Maldini scored his first Serie A goal against Spezia, when Milan faced them away from home in the 2021/22 season. It remains to be seen how much space Daniel will get once he returns.