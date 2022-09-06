It was unbelievable, they smoked me

Michael Jordan is a man who left a big mark on the NBA scene. There are many successes behind him, and he is considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest. At the end of his career, Jordan needed to continue playing sports, and golf was one of the ways to relax and compete.

Jordan fell in love with golf and it became an integral part of his life. JR Smith, a man who was also part of the NBA, decided to do the same as Jordan; Start playing golf. JR recalled his match against Michael Jordan, in which Jordan absolutely dominated him and showed that he is a huge talent in golf as well.

“Man, it was unbelievable. It was one of the most childish feelings I’ve felt as a grown ass man. He smoked me. The first round we ended up even. In the second round, he smoked me by like three shots. -JR Smith said.

Jordan vs. Smith

Michael Jordan and Smith wanted to dominate in that match, so in some moments they used trash talk. Of course, both are positive characters and a dose of humor was clearly there. However, Jordan showed that he is more dominant in that match and won.

“So we were betting, right? I doubled down on my bets and I was like 5 front, 5 back, and 5 overall. He was like ‘alright cool.’ I said ‘whoa, Hundreds, not Thousands, Hundreds.’ He was like ‘no, I know what you’re talking about.

I know what you meant.’ and then he threw this jab at me, low-key and I was just like, ‘Ooh, that was a good one.’ , they said ‘Yeah, you had a good career. It wasn’t a great one. You had a good one.’ “Jordan has shown that there is no sport in which he does not have a dose of talent.