‘It Was Painful to Watch’: Amid the Global Trend, Golf World Left Unimpressed With Paige Spiranac’s Soccer Skills

The FIFA World cup is here, and golf beauty, Paige Spiranac, tried some penalty kicks. The former golfer is a successful internet influencer with over 11 million followers across all her social media handles. She retired from golf in December 2016 and pursued her online career. Today, she has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, and her fans love her sports content.

Spiranac does not only talk about golf in her podcast, ‘Playing a Round With Paige Renee,’ but also about other sports. And this time, soccer was on her list, but she did not confine the discussion to her podcast. She went out on the field and tried her luck. The FIFA World Cup is ongoing in Qatar right now, with many surprising wins gracing the tournament this year, like the Saudi team smashing Argentina and Japan’s win against Germany. Fans have been on their toes, including Spiranac. Let’s find out how the fans reacted to her penalty kicks.

Paige Spiranac faces Criticism on her penalty kicks

The official Instagram handle of PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, uploaded a video. Spiranac was Featured in the video, trying her luck with penalty kicks. In the video, she tried to make goals and succeeded with two; however, they liked her performance. They captioned the video, “If the USA needs someone to take a pen, they just need to call Paige.”

Fans were quick to react to the video, most of which was a clap back on the former golfer’s football skills. One fan was glad that her golfing skills were better than her soccer skills. They commented, “I’m glad your golf is better than your football – from a UK fan.” Other comments followed were, “That goalie.. YIKES,” and “It was painful to watch.” However, some people found her soccer amazing and commented, “Amazingly done, Paige,” and “Great Job Paige!!”

The video started with the former golfer making introductions. She said, “Hey, everyone, this is Paige.” She added humor and explained the video, “World cup is here, and I’m gonna try my hand, or shall I say foot, at some penalty kicks.” The first goal did not go well, but the following goals were good enough, and she ended up with a final score of 2-2.

How is Spiranac connected to PointsBet?

PointsBet is a Giant sportsbook operator on a global level. They made the internet queen, Paige Spiranac, part of their team in January 2021. She was the most influential digital personality who created a big audience for herself.

Therefore, they made her ‘the global lead on-air talent and a brand ambassador’ of the company. Their motto was to expand the betting opportunities of US sports in 2021, and Spiranac would help them achieve their goal.

What are your thoughts about Spiranac’s soccer skills? Let us know in the comments down below.