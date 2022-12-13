‘It Was Never a Question’: NFL-Bound Gervon Dexter to Play in Florida’s Bowl

Photo: Gervon Dexter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

In this day and age of college football, it’s become atypical to witness players stick around for non-playoff Bowl games if they have their eyes set on the pros.

That isn’t the case for Florida’s Gervon Dexter.

The third-year Gators defensive lineman, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft over a week ago, confirmed in the following days that he’d wear an orange and blue uniform one final time in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 and explained his decision to reporters on Monday.

