‘It was always a cultural project’: Chanel Ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, on her role with the fashion house

Casiraghi explains that literature has always played an important role in the history of Chanel, not only because the late Lagerfeld was a well-known bibliophile but also going back to the days of its founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself, who had strong relationships with Poets and Writers such as Jean Cocteau, Max Jacob and Pierre Reverdy throughout her life.

“I definitely think that when a brand has so much power in terms of image it also has a responsibility to not only be based on images, even though images are very important, but also bring words,” says Casiraghi. “You can’t have only images.

“Literature also has an important role in the Emancipation of women and, in the same way that Gabrielle Chanel emancipated women by breaking certain codes of fashion, literature is an Incredible way of finding a space of freedom.”

Chanel Ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi (second from left) at one of the Chanel “Literary Rendezvous” she Hosted in Paris.

Her passion for reading started when she was very young, says Casiraghi, who loves the way literature allows Readers to immerse themselves in a new world without the visual distractions of today’s image-saturated media landscape.

“I call it in French un voyage immobile, meaning that you can travel and discover lives, thoughts and realities you had no idea existed,” says Casiraghi. “That is an incredible power.

“What’s great about literature is that you have a space for interpretation and imagination. When you have a movie there is a visual element that’s already defined but when you read a book you have a space of freedom for your own imagination.

“I find that if your imagination is stimulated and encouraged to visualize and create, it is something important. Today we have so many images and our Imagination is somehow blocked. You need to create your own.”

The 36-year-old Monaco native reveals that if she had to come up with a dream wish list of authors to invite to one of her literary panels, she would choose historical figures such as Colette, Honoré de Balzac and Marguerite Duras.

She still prefers to read books in print, rather than online, and says that her favorite bookstores are Shakespeare and Company and Les Traversées in Paris, and Librairie Masséna in Nice, in the south of France.

Chanel Ambassador Charlotte Casiragh at a literary panel discussion Hosted with Chanel in London. Photo: Handout

Casiraghi has a long history with the house of Chanel. Her mother, Caroline, has always worn the brand’s creations and was a very close friend of the late Lagerfeld, who spent a lot of time in Monaco.

“It goes so far back because my mother would always wear Chanel dresses when she went out and one memory I have is the fun costume jewelry she owned,” says Casiraghi.