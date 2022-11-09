AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has been awarded the title of best sports executive in the Golden Boy event organized by Tuttosport, and he commented on his son’s goal against the Rossoneri.

Maldini was present at the ceremony to pick up his award and he spoke to the Reporters who were present, with his comments relayed by SempreMilan.it.

A simply remarkable moment during the 2-1 win over Spezia at the weekend as Daniel Maldini scored against his boyhood club with a beautiful finish. They picked up the ball on the left side of the box and curled an effort around two Defenders that Tatarusanu simply watched Nestle inside the far post.

It was no doubt a proud moment for Paolo Maldini as a father, but he must have been thinking hard about his decision to let his son go out on loan, at least until Olivier Giroud scored a stunning scissor kick to win the game in the last minute.

“It was a written thing. It was written because it was written. My idea was to maybe win more easily, not in the last minute… I followed Galliani’s advice before Milan-Monza: don’t move for a week. By not moving during the game he had no emotions, I did the same exercise. Inside as a father I could only be overjoyed,” he said.

On the growth of young players at Milan: “It was important. I had a dazzling start to my career; it seems he never had ups and downs, never had doubts, but instead he was very young, there was a lot of pressure.

“I remember very well who followed me and the words that were said to me in difficult moments; now we forget to do it: we give these guys a lot of responsibility. We need to support them more: the work we do with Ricky and before with Boban goes precisely in this direction having a very young team.”