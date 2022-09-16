“It Was a Sad Day Before It Was Joyous”: NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Fondly Recall the Day He Was Inducted in the Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame is a dream almost every NBA player has. But since the first induction in 1959, there have been a little over 100 players who have received that honor. And the day a player gets their HOF jacket, is surely a memorable day. However, sometimes it is not a joyous occasion, as four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t fondly recall that day.

Shaq was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He was one of three players selected at the time, alongside Allen Iverson and Yao Ming. Shaq undoubtedly had one of the greatest careers in the NBA as he was an unstoppable force in the early 2000s. He was part of the famous Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty that won three titles in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And later, after leaving the Lakers, Shaq went on to join the Miami Heat and won another title. But on the day of his induction, Shaq was feeling sad, and that is because he missed the one person who always told him he was gonna make it.

Shaquille O’Neal missed his father on the day of his induction

Shaq credited his late stepfather, who he referred to as his father, for all the success he has had in the NBA. His father had pushed him since he was a young kid and Shaq needed that to become a dominant force. And Shaq said he was the reason he made it into the Hall of Fame.

DIVE DEEPER

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Embarrasses Himself as He Tries to Flex His Emmy Awards, but No One on His Show Bats an Eye

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaquille O’Neal talked about the Hall of Fame on his podcast, and he opened up about how he felt on the day of his induction. They said“It was a sad day before it was joyful. Because the guy who told me I was gonna be there, couldn’t be there. The dude who wasn’t even my Biological took me in, raised me, and was telling me from 9,10 years old, I am gonna make you the best big man ever”

Shaq said his dad was hard on him, but he admits that he needed it at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Biggest and Mightiest Houses Owned by NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

They said that without his dad being there to push him, he wouldn’t have been such a force. So on the day of his appointment, Shaq felt his absence as his father passed away in 2013.