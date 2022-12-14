‘It was a long time coming’ Horace Basketball gets first varsity win in second game – InForum

Horace—Horace Varsity Basketball unexpectedly beat West Fargo 89-87 with seconds to go.

” It was so energetic, first varsity win we’ve never experienced anything like that before, said junior guard Isaiah Williams, we worked hard for it because the first game against Wahpeton didn’t go as planned. So we knew we’re gonna have to bring it against West Fargo.”

While this is the first year for varsity, this group has been working towards this moment for quite a while. Head Coach Derek Hutchinson has been with the program since its Inception almost three years ago. “They play with a chip on their shoulder, said Coach Hutchinson, the emotion and the passion that they put into this game to come out and get it done and, get that first one so early in the season.”

The win has changed more than just the team’s win/loss record, the players have become celebrities around campus. “It’s a different energy level walking around the building, said the head basketball coach, people are high fiving these guys and you know excited for them.”

The new fame and Popularity hasn’t gone to their heads though, according to junior guard Mike Seffoi, everyone still has a team first mentality…

“If there’s a guy, we see them down, we want to pick them up, the second year player said, we just pick them up and we just say you know what, I got you tonight. I’m gonna do this for you . I’m gonna I’m gonna play my butt off every night for you.”

And that level of selflessness has the Hawks optimistic about the future.