It seems like a lifetime of volleyball together for Bison teammates – InForum

FARGO — At some point in their lives, whether it’s in two years or whenever, Ali Hinze and Taylor Quan will no longer be teammates on a competitive volleyball team. It’s already approaching double figures in years.

It started at the club level at 12 years old. It continued through middle school and high school in Osseo, Minn., and currently at North Dakota State.

“We both understand each other on the court, too,” Hinze said. “She knows when I’m frustrated and I know when she’s frustrated. So being able to help each other out of those moments is really nice.”

They would have been teammates longer except for a couple years in high school. Quan began ninth grade at Osseo while Hinze went to neighboring Maple Grove. The separation lasted two years before Hinze transferred to Osseo, although two back surgeries erased most of her junior year.

One was a spinal fusion procedure. The other was to address a broken screw from the Fusion that happened in just her second match back from the surgery.

“I was already going to have to sit out a season, I was really close with Taylor and her dad was (the Athletic director) there and that helped get things going,” Hinze said. “And I had quite a few other friends at Osseo so it made the choice much easier. I made the switch and it was one of the best decisions of my life.”

Ironically, NDSU started recruiting both players, but neither knew the Bison contacted the other until both were getting ready to take their official visit to the school. That came on the same weekend, so they took the visit together.

“We both made our own choices,” Hinze said, “and in the end we both chose here.”

Hinze, a 6-foot outside hitter, was named the Summit League Freshman of the Year in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Quan, a 5-6 libero, was named to the Summit All-Freshman team.

Volleyball has taken them all over the country. With the Minnesota Select club team, they traveled to Florida every year. With NDSU, they’ve played in tournaments in the likes of Portland, Ore., Berkeley, Calif., Chicago, Lafayette, La., and Clarksville, Tenn.

“It’s a cool opportunity to be able to do that and to be able to share that with her for the past however many years,” Quan said. “It’s pretty cool stuff.”

It’s pretty cool for the program to be in the Summit League hunt for a regular season title. The Bison split last weekend on the road winning at the University of Denver for the first time since 2013 with a 3-0 blanking, but lost two days later at Omaha. Still, NDSU has continued its strong complementary play with Hinze getting her ninth double-double of the season with 21 digs and 12 kills against Omaha.

Senior Syra Tanchin is third in the Summit in Kills with 282 while Hinze is sixth with 245. Defensively, sophomore Logan O’Brien was named the league’s Defensive Peak Performer of the Week with 42 digs in two matches.

NDSU’s defensive rotation includes Quan, who has played in 73 of the 75 sets. She’s one of five players in double digits in aces.

At 6-2 in the league, the Bison are in third place just a half game back of Omaha and one game back of South Dakota. NDSU has two winnable matches this week at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse starting Thursday night against Western Illinois. The University of St. Thomas comes to Fargo on Saturday afternoon. Those two are a combined 1-17 in the league.

“This year is definitely different,” Hinze said. “The whole vibe. Everyone wants to be here and we all have a goal in mind.”

The Bison are second in hitting percentage at .257 – a vast improvement from a year ago when they hit .198. Certainly, the Quan-to-Hinze connection is still a factor.

“It’s easy to play with her because we’ve done it our whole lives,” Quan said.