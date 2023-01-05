‘It Needs a Total Overhaul’: Golf Fans Fume Over a Much Needed Change in PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup System
When it comes to a sport, fans, media, and even players often have suggestions on how to improve it. Many people have expressed their thoughts on how golf can improve and evolve. A constant concern that has been heard of late is that of the FedEx Cup points. Recently, Kyle Porter, a golf Writer for CBS, also voiced his concerns regarding the point system of the playoff series within the PGA Tour.
It has become clear that the PGA Tour must amend its FedEx points system if it wants the regular season + Playoffs to matter beyond, “what does this mean for the majors?” You cannot have 10% more points available at Riviera than the 3M and expect the system to be taken seriously.
— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) January 3, 2023
The FedEx Cup is a season-long points competition. In it, players accumulate points throughout the season. They then compete in playoff events, the winner of which is announced as the Tour Championship at the end of the season.
Kyle Porter claims the PGA Tour needs to change the FedEx Cup points system
In a recent tweet, the CBS Writer claimed that if the Tour wanted their entire season to be taken seriously, then they had to make a change to the way the points were awarded for the FedEx Cup. They wrote, “It has become clear that the PGA Tour must Amend its FedEx points system if it wants the regular season + Playoffs to matter.”
He further added that currently, the only question everyone had was, “What does this mean for the majors?” And for that to change, the Tour would have to allot more FedEx Cup points to the major Championship winners.
Porter wrote, “You cannot have 10% more points available at Riviera than at 3M and expect the system to be taken seriously.”
He called out the tour for its point system for the FedEx Cup not being fair and suggested that no one was going to take it seriously if the points that events were allotted were not adjusted.
The golf world agrees with Porter
Many of the golf fans chimed in and sided with Porter. They agreed that currently, the entire points system was inconsistent, and one fan even stated, “It needs a total overhaul in my opinion.” Many more offered their suggestions saying the sport needed to adopt a policy similar to that of tennis.
Being number one at the end of the PGA Tour season should be more of a big deal. It should be the triumph of the most consistent player over a tour season. It needs a total overhaul in my opinion.
— ForeRightAU (@ForeRightAU) January 4, 2023
Agree strongly. Look at tennis they seemed to have figured this out ages ago with the 300, 500, 750, 1000 tournament ratings that allow the greats to play a limited schedule.
— Marshall (@mmmarshallll) January 3, 2023
Does anyone expect the system to be taken seriously? As far as I can tell, the PGA Tour is about putting on as many events as possible to maximize revenue. The point system incentivizes players to play in Backwater events so sponsors don’t pull out.
— Barclay Donaldson (@BarclayD_9) January 3, 2023
If they made most events worth 300 points, the elevated events worth like 500, and the majors and The Players were worth 1000, they’d pretty much have it.
— Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) January 3, 2023
Others seemed to have already given up hope in this regard. They called the entire system a “river,” and one stated that all the other events besides the majors were only “warmup.”
Some things in life are a joke. The FedEx cup has, and always will be one of those things
— thesportsmen_101 (@thesportsmen3) January 4, 2023
No one takes it seriously anyway. The 4 majors are what measures a golfer. Everything else is just a warmup.
— Gary Weikel (@GaryWeikel) January 3, 2023
Couldn’t agree more. The fact that Scottie only got 100 more fedex cup points for winning the Masters than Finau for winning the 3M despite the Masters having a 785 owgr field rating and the 3M having a 113 field rating is absurd.
— Nate (@nachro309) January 3, 2023
Do you agree that the points system needs a change? And if so, does the tour need to revamp its whole system, or just make adjustments to it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
