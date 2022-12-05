It Looks Like the Maple Leafs Made the Right Bet in Goal – For Now

Matt Murray

Folks, hindsight is 20/20 – particularly in hockey, and especially when it comes to goaltending.

It’s the most chaotic position in professional sports for a reason, after all. Getting pelted with frozen rubber traveling at the minimum speed of a sports car on a freeway can lead to some pretty wild outcomes, skewing results, and our opinions based on them, pretty dramatically in either direction.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button