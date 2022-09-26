‘It Just Feels Like Too Much Golf’: Paige Spiranac Lashes Out at PGA Tour Over Jam-Packed Golf Season

Paige Spiranac is one of the most talked-about social media stars coming from a golf background. The ex-professional golfer has made millions of fans online and is working as a full-time social media influencer. Spiranac also runs a podcast called ‘Playing A Round with Paige Renee’. And in a recent episode, she attacked the PGA Tour for bringing in back-to-back tournaments without a break.

Paige Spiranac targets the PGA Tour’s back to back tournaments

Spiranac has always been a supporter of the PGA Tour. Since the LIV Golf league came into existence as a Rival of the former tour, Spiranac has stood in defense of the PGA Tour. She even called the LIV Golf tour a “bandwagon” as well as a “sh*tshow”.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 09: Paige Spiranac of the United States Waits to play her second shot at the 14th hole during the delayed second round of the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 9, 2016, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

However, her recent statements about the LIV Golf league have shown remarkable differences in her opinions about it. And to everyone’s surprise, Spiranac recently spoke about the PGA Tour and its rampant tournaments. Talking about the players, she said, “it’s crazy that they only get…literally just a week off.”

The new season of the PGA Tour started as soon as they got wrapped with the FedEx Cup. According to her, the tour should have waited for a few days to continue with its new season. She said, “It just feels like too much golf… Let’s have a little bit of a breather to get as excited about golf again”. In a way, Spiranac’s statements showed support for the Shorter game formats of the LIV Golf, which is hard to digest for fans.

Why is Spiranac’s support for LIV Golf surprising?

It is surprising as the golfer recently tweeted against the LIV Golf players when they filed a lawsuit against the ban imposed by the PGA Tour. In her tweet, she targeted the players who allegedly wanted to play less golf, and still showed interest in the PGA Tour events.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Paige Spiranac Attends the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

In another tweet, Spiranac extended direct support to the LIV Golf league and appreciated its decision to let players wear shorts in tournaments. She even mentioned that the PGA Tour must do the same as LIV Golf. No one knows what has made Spiranac take a negative stance regarding the PGA Tour’s ways. But it surely means that people now have a certain sense of acceptance towards the LIV Golf league.

