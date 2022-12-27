“It Is Running and Kicking”- NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Soccer as a Sport and Calls Himself a ‘Kick-Ball’ Champion

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal last week was on his ‘The Big Podcast’ discussing soccer, owning an NBA team, and Twitter, among other topics. Spice Adams and Nischelle Turner joined him on the podcast.

Shaq praised Lionel Messi for winning the FIFA World Cup. They compared Messi’s career to NBA great Michael Jordan, the way they won the biggest accolades towards the end. O’Neal also praised the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo for what they have achieved in their careers. However, the way he looks at soccer made his co-hosts laugh.

Is Shaquille O’Neal downplaying soccer as a sport?

Shaquille O’Neal, when asked about soccer by Nischelle Turner, quickly responded, “All it is running and kicking.” However, the NBA Legend does consider soccer players as athletes. Replying to a question of their status as athletes, Shaq added, “I do. I will never discount a person as saying he’s not an athlete.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal speaks at the 12th Annual Lakers All-Access Event at Staples Center on January 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, O’Neal is clueless about why the American teams are so behind and questions when the USMNT will win the FIFA World Cup. They think “American guys, all you do is run and kick. We run the fastest, we kick the hardest. I don’t understand we’re not winning.” He reminded listeners that everyone used to fear the US in sports earlier and wants US Soccer to reach that status.

Shaq used to play soccer during his school days. He mentioned that he was a Champion in soccer and kickball in those days. However, he pursued basketball and made a big name for himself in the sport. Meanwhile, the perception of the people of the US is changing towards soccer, and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup can be a turning point.

FIFA wants to make soccer the biggest sport in North America

Soccer is not new to Americans. The Women’s soccer team has played an important role in making the sport popular. The four-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winners have inspired many girls to pursue soccer.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – FIFA President Press Conference – Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar – November 19, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a press conference REUTERS/Matthew Childs

However, the most popular sport worldwide is yet to reach the heights of basketball and American football in the country. And FIFA wants to change that when the US hosts the next edition of the Men’s World Cup jointly with Canada and Mexico.

FIFA is eyeing a record revenue from the 2026 edition and is planning to increase the popularity of soccer in the US. It will be interesting to see how the changed format works, although FIFA will reconsider it.

Let us know your thoughts on the statements of Shaquille O’Neal on soccer. Will the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup be a game-changer for the popularity of the sport in the US?