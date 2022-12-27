Soccer as a sport is starting to gain some Popularity in America. However, the jury is still out on whether soccer will eventually become a fan favorite or not. The United States Soccer Federation has taken multiple efforts to try and promote soccer in the US

The American soccer league, Major League Soccer has also had a few big global stars choosing to play the sport in America. A major step that has brought Soccer to American viewers was the bridging of the gender gap in pay for American players.

This was a massive step taken by The United States Soccer Federation. It was basically setting an example for the rest of the world.

What did Matthew McConaughey say?

American actor, Matthew McConaughey has previously spoken about his stance on soccer in America. During the World Cup, McConaughey made an appearance on the ‘Men in Blazers’ channel for a watch-along.

The American star was invited to watch the USMNT’s game against England. However, the game turned out to be a stalemate that ended in a 0-0 draw. While watching the game the two co-hosts had a very candid discussion on the state of soccer in America.

When asked about soccer’s Popularity in the US, McConaughey said, “It’s now the time, it’s the beginning of a chapter for soccer. And again, when this sport is chosen in the top 3, which it still hasn’t been in the history of America. It hasn’t been chosen first”.

They continued, “Its football, basketball, baseball, even some would say hockey. It’s moved up the pecking order where the youth are choosing to play the game. In most of the rest of the world… this is the game. It hasn’t been in America but we’re catching up and we’re putting a better product out there when this becomes the first and second choice of the youth in America, that’s when we start to see things…”.

How has soccer been recently faring in the US?

McConaughey seemed pretty confident with what he said. In all fairness, the American star is probably right. Soccer as a sport in America has never had that platform. While the MLS and NWSL always existed, it never received coverage comparable to other major sports in the country.

NWSL: San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, Mar 19, 2022 Fullerton, CA, USA Angel City FC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman, left, and actress Natalie Portman, a team co-owner, smile during the NWSL Challenge Cup match against the San Diego Wave FC in Titan Stadium at California State Fullerton Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 19.03.2022 19:24:55, 17944352, Angel City FC, wow, San Diego Wave FC, Titan Stadium, NWSL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 17944352

American actress, Natalie Portman was one of the few people to understand the vast scope soccer had in America. Portman went on to start her own soccer club in LA with the help of many other sports stars like Serena Williams.

Portman saw a business opportunity in the American soccer market. Local homegrown talents always existed, but they never had the confidence to make an actual soccer career in America.

While soccer is on the rise in America, it remains to be seen whether it will ever replace sports like basketball or baseball. Do you think this will ever happen? Let us know in the comments below.