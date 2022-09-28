“It felt as hard as an NBA Finals game!”: LeBron James adorably Revealed to Oprah Winfrey just what it was like proposing to Savanna James

LeBron James has made 10 NBA Finals Appearances throughout his career. However, proposing to Savannah James made it feel like one more!

King James has been dominating the NBA for what will soon be 20 seasons. Throughout each and every one of those years, there have been two constants in his life, his mother and his wife.

LeBron James met his wife Savannah James in high school and the two have been inseparable ever since. In fact, 2022 marks 20 years since they got together.

The two were married in 2013 in a lovely wedding at the Capella Chapel Grand Del Mar hotel in San Diego. They tied the knot in front of 200 of their closest family and friends.

LeBron & Savannah James from 03 to 2021 pic.twitter.com/bcWqyRKY99 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) July 14, 2021

Also Read: What Was The Dave Chapelle-LeBron James WNBA Joke? And What is its Relevance Today?

While most men get nervous on their wedding day, it was actually the proposal that had LeBron sweating. Almost like he was in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James felt he was back in the NBA Finals before he proposed to Savannah James

On New Year’s eve in 2011, LeBron James felt like he was back on the NBA court once again. This time it wasn’t a regular season game, but a Finals game.

Unfortunately for James, it wasn’t actually a match, rather it was something far more pivotal. This was the day the King decided to propose to his queen, Savannah James.

While talking to Oprah Winfrey a year after the proposal, LeBron recalled how it felt.

“It felt like a Finals game. I had been thinking about it for a while but it just came to me one day and I was like this is just another part of growth for me. You know I was like this is the lady, the woman I have been with through all the good and all the bad. She’s been there for a long time and I wanted her to continue to be there with me, so I felt like at that moment it was time.”

It truly must have been a magical moment for both LeBron and Savannah.

Only difference was that this ring was far different from the Championship ones.

Also Read: “That’s Russell SplashBrook!”: Lakers Fans Get Excited Seeing Russell Westbrook Outlast LeBron James and Anthony Davis In A Shooting Contest