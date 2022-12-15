Tyrell Terry, the Dallas Mavericks’ 2020 No. 31 pick Retired from basketball on Thursday with a heartfelt message posted to Instagram that cited his struggle with anxiety.

“Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps,” Terry wrote.

“While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made Lifelong friends…I’ve also experienced the Darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me.”

The message captioned photos that chronicled Terry’s short career. The post included photos from his time as a young hooper in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, then De La Salle High School, Stanford and eventually Dallas.

Terry spent one season and appeared in 11 games with the Mavericks. He missed some games due to “personal reasons,” before he was waived.

He also played for the G League and Memphis Grizzlies from December 2021 to July 2022.

Terry was an exciting draft prospect who surprised many when he declared for the draft and became Stanford University’s first one-and-done in program history. There, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also recorded the top free throw percentage (.891) in the Pac-12.

He was seen breaking down on ESPN’s draft broadcast when his name was called by the Mavericks.

“I began to despise and question the value of myself, much more than those surrounding me could ever see or know,” Terry wrote.

He also described difficult symptoms, including “intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry.”

Terry’s message explained that while he may be known “as a bust, a failure, or a waste of talent,” he is grateful to those who supported him and apologizes to those he “let down.”

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Tyrell Terry retires at 22 years old. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Mental health in the NBA

The league got even more candid about mental health in 2018, when Demar DeRozan tweeted “This depression gets the best of me…” He later talked with the Toronto Star about his struggle with mental health. That interview inspired Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love to write an essay for the Players Tribune, titled “Everyone Is Going Through Something.”

Together, DeRozan and Love sparked an ongoing conversation that led the NBPA to launch a new mental health and wellness program a few months later.

Kensa Gunter, began to serve as the director of the NBA’s Mind Health mental health and wellness program in 2020 and spoke with the Washington Post about the humanization of athletes.