ISU, OSU and TCU Receive Big 12 Soccer Weekly Accolades

TCU’s Olivia Hasler (defense) and Tyler Isgrig (freshman), Iowa State’s Jordan Silkowitz (goalkeeper) and Oklahoma State’s Grace Yochum (offense) picked up their first Big 12 soccer Weekly Accolades in the 2022 season.

Hasler earned Defensive Player of the Week after helping TCU’s backline hold No. 21 Texas A&M and Texas State to only one goal during Week 4. The junior defender played all 90 minutes in the 2-1 TCU win that gave the Aggies their first loss of the season. Following the win against Texas A&M, the Horned Frog defense shut out Texas State. In the 78 minutes that she played, Texas State had zero shots on goal.

Isgrig was recognized after having an active role in four of the five goals TCU scored during the week. In the win against the Aggies, the freshman scored the game-tying goal in the 39thth minute. The forward then went on to score two goals and record an assist in TCU’s 3-0 win over Texas State. Isgrig’s four goals this week place the freshman tied for first in the Conference in goals scored (5) and second in total points (12).

Yochum scored a total of four goals for the Cowgirls during road games at Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas. The senior midfielder registered a brace during OSU’s 5-0 win at SFA before recording another brace in the OSU 3-0 win over Central Arkansas. She hit an OSU program milestone during the week, becoming the all-time leading goal scorer (36) in the game at SFA. Yochum now has 38 career goals and is tied for first in the Conference with five goals scored on the season.

Silkowitz recorded a career-high 12 saves against ISU’s in-state rival Iowa. The Cyclones won 2-1 over the Hawkeyes as Iowa’s goal came from a penalty kick in the last minutes of the match. The senior then recorded her second shutout of the season, holding South Dakota to only three shots on goal. Silkowitz’s 15 saves on the week place her as the Conference leader (41), averaging 5.86 saves per game.

Hasler and Isgrig earned their first career Weekly honors, while Silkowitz earned her fifth and Yochum received her ninth.

Offensive Player of the Week

Grace Yochum, Oklahoma State, MF, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Week

Olivia Hasler, TCU, D, Jr.

Goalkeeper of the week

Jordan Silkowitz, Iowa State, Sr.

Freshman of the Week

Tyler Isgrig, TCU, F

