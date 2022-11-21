ISU men’s basketball’s high expectations for the Phil Knight Invitational

AMES – This was about the time last year that we figured TJ Otzelberger’s first Iowa State men’s basketball team might be something special. At least we knew it’d be a heck of a lot better than the 2-22 record before he arrived.

The Cyclones proved it at the preseason NIT in Brooklyn, NY, of all places, where the unknowns from Ames beat 25th-ranked Xavier and ninth-ranked Memphis by a combined 25 points.

They came back to town 6-0, en route to becoming 12-0 by the time the Big 12 grinder started.

We all know how Otz’s first season ended – in the Sweet 16, so now flip to the present.

His second Iowa State team heads to the ultra-prestigious Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, with victories against three weaker opponents. Unknown no more, everyone is aware that defense is this program’s identity. This time, everyone’s going to be prepared for it, or at least as prepared as they can be for a defense that now includes one of the nation’s best post defenders.

First up on Thursday is Villanova (Final Four last year) at 2:30 pm on ESPN2. Then it’s either top-rated North Carolina or Portland on Friday. The Cyclones will play on Sunday, too, before returning home. Sweeping three opponents would be surprising. Going 2-1 would be very good. Winning one of three with a new team? Not the worst thing in the world. Oh-fer? That’s all right, too, as long as there’s growth, because this tournament is as stacked as Thanksgiving tournaments get.

With a plethora of new players, it’s probably too much to expect coming home unbeaten, but as we learned with Otzelberger’s team last season – don’t underestimate the power of defense and the coaching of Otzelberger and his staff.

That team went to New York after limiting Kennesaw, Oregon State, Alabama State and Grambling to an average of just 57 points a game. This team is giving up an average of 45 against IUPUI, North Carolina AT&T and Milwaukee.

That team headed to the Big Apple making 40.9% of its shots while averaging 73 points. This team is shooting 45.7% and averaging 78.7 points.

That team had Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter as primary scorers. This team has three players averaging 10 or more points, led by Jaren Holmes’ 18.3. This team has forced an average of 25 turnovers, while the average was 19 when heading to the New York event. This team has the proven rim protector in 6-foot-10 Osun Osunniyi that last season’s team didn’t.

That’s the statistical stuff if you’re trying to make the unfair comparison of which team is better, present or former?

“It’s hard to compare teams,” said Robert Jones, one of four who have played on both Otzelberger’s teams. “We have a completely different group of people, with completely different skill sets. It’s hard to say, but I’d say we’re a lot more connected, together as a team, than what we were last year. That’s going to help us in the long run, for sure.”

So, TJ, is this team ready to play in a tournament that includes a blue blood like North Carolina, and a team like Villanova, which has been to three of the past six Final Fours?

“Look, for our group, this is a great opportunity, a great challenge, to go out there and play a team like Villanova,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for their program and how they do things.”

Otzelberger doesn’t like comparing his current group with last season’s team that played in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. I get that. New guys. Different chemistry. Different strengths. Different skillsets.

This much, however, is comparable: Iowa State went to New York as an unbeaten team that was coming off losing 22 of 24 games the previous season. There was little Scouting tape. Sure, opposing coaches knew the Cyclones could play some tremendous defense, but that’s about all.

Brockington didn’t really start showing his stuff until scoring 29 points against Iowa. Hunter was a true freshman, still learning the important play-making position.

“It’s an opportunity we have in front of us Thursday,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys. That’s why we like to have these types of opportunities – to go play a program like Villanova, and we’ll see where it goes from there.

“Whatever anybody else thinks of us, or how they perceive us – we don’t put a whole lot of time into that,” Otzelberger said. “We just stay with our daily Habits doing what we do, and build confidence through our process.”

We learned the Cyclones could be pretty darn good around this time last season. We’ll see if history repeats.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter @RandyPete.