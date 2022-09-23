ISU men’s basketball opens Big 12 play at home against co-champ Baylor

Got your New Year’s Eve plans decided yet? If not, here’s a thought.

Fans can spend at least part of that Saturday at Hilton Coliseum, where the men’s basketball team opens the Big 12 Conference basketball season against Baylor. Starting time for the game is still to be determined, according to the schedule finally revealed Friday by the Big 12.

The final Big 12 Conference season before Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF join, includes an ambitious January, during which the Cyclones will play five road games — at Oklahoma on Jan. 4, at TCU on 7, at Kansas on Jan. 14, at Oklahoma State on Jan, 21, and at Texas Tech on Jan. 30.

Kansas comes to Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 4, and for fans looking forward to seeing one of last season’s top players, conference freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter, he’ll be in town when the Texas Longhorns play in Ames on Jan. 17.

Coach TJ Otzelberger’s remarkable job last season included inheriting a program that had lost 22 games under Steve Prohm. They turned that into a 22-game winner and NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 participant.

Among the players gone from last season’s team are Hunter, top scorer Izaiah Brockington, and post player George Conditt.

Returnees include Gabe Kalscheur, Caleb Grill, Jaz Kunc, and Robert Jones.

Iowa State’s season opens at home on Nov. 7 against IUPUI.

Iowa State’s 2022-23 schedule

Nov. 07: vs. IUPUI

Nov. 13: vs. North Carolina A&T

Nov. 20: vs. Milwaukee

Nov. 24-25, 27: Phil Knight Invitational

Nov. 30: vs. North Dakota

December 04: vs. St. John’s (Big 12-Big East Battle)

December 08: at Iowa

December 11: vs. McNeese State

December 18: vs. Western Michigan

December 21: vs. Omaha

December 31: Baylor, time TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU/Big 12 Now

Jan. 4: at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 7: at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 10: Texas Tech, 7 p.m. Big 12 Now

Jan. 14: at Kansas, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now

Jan. 17: Texas, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now

Jan. 21: at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now

Jan. 24: Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 28: at Missouri (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Jan. 30: at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

February 4: Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2

February 8: at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

February 11: Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

February 15: TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

February 18: at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

February 21: at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

February 25: Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

February 27: West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

March 4: at Baylor, 11 a.m./1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

