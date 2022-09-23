ISU men’s basketball opens Big 12 play at home against co-champ Baylor
Got your New Year’s Eve plans decided yet? If not, here’s a thought.
Fans can spend at least part of that Saturday at Hilton Coliseum, where the men’s basketball team opens the Big 12 Conference basketball season against Baylor. Starting time for the game is still to be determined, according to the schedule finally revealed Friday by the Big 12.
The final Big 12 Conference season before Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF join, includes an ambitious January, during which the Cyclones will play five road games — at Oklahoma on Jan. 4, at TCU on 7, at Kansas on Jan. 14, at Oklahoma State on Jan, 21, and at Texas Tech on Jan. 30.
Kansas comes to Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 4, and for fans looking forward to seeing one of last season’s top players, conference freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter, he’ll be in town when the Texas Longhorns play in Ames on Jan. 17.
Coach TJ Otzelberger’s remarkable job last season included inheriting a program that had lost 22 games under Steve Prohm. They turned that into a 22-game winner and NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 participant.
Hines:TJ Otzelberger building future Iowa State roster in mold of Fred Hoiberg’s teams
Among the players gone from last season’s team are Hunter, top scorer Izaiah Brockington, and post player George Conditt.
Returnees include Gabe Kalscheur, Caleb Grill, Jaz Kunc, and Robert Jones.
Iowa State’s season opens at home on Nov. 7 against IUPUI.
Iowa State’s 2022-23 schedule
Nov. 07: vs. IUPUI
Nov. 13: vs. North Carolina A&T
Nov. 20: vs. Milwaukee
Nov. 24-25, 27: Phil Knight Invitational
Nov. 30: vs. North Dakota
December 04: vs. St. John’s (Big 12-Big East Battle)
December 08: at Iowa
December 11: vs. McNeese State
December 18: vs. Western Michigan
December 21: vs. Omaha
December 31: Baylor, time TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU/Big 12 Now
Jan. 4: at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 7: at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 10: Texas Tech, 7 p.m. Big 12 Now
Jan. 14: at Kansas, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now
Jan. 17: Texas, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now
Jan. 21: at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now
Jan. 24: Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 28: at Missouri (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Jan. 30: at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
February 4: Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2
February 8: at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
February 11: Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
February 15: TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
February 18: at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
February 21: at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
February 25: Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
February 27: West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
March 4: at Baylor, 11 a.m./1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.