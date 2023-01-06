Israel was a new Western colony in the 20th century

The association of the Orientalism and colonialism concepts is at the core of the problem here. Studying Western art and literature with these relationships taken into consideration will reveal surprising results. The relationship between colonialism and Orientalism can be analyzed within the context of the Palestine question. For example, is Israel a Jewish state, or a British colony established in Palestine? We will not answer this question based on our personal speculations. When you take Israel as a Jewish state, it would not be so hard to question the presence of Muslim Palestinians in Western literature. Jews were already long seen as a problem in the West, and the grounds to move them to Palestine could be very easily established. It is no surprise that the 1896 book by Theodor Herzl, the most important representative of Zionism, is titled, “A Jewish State.” Yet the matter should not have ended here. Israel was the UK’s new colonialist attempt in the 20th century. This is understood in the novel titled, “The Old New Land.” Herzl was living in Australia, and in “The Old New Land,” which he wrote six years after “A Jewish State,” provided enough information about the colony he dreamed of being built in Ottoman territory. It is clearly understood in the novel that Herzl Dreams of a German colony in Palestine. However, considering the changing conditions of that period, they met with British Colonial Secretary Joseph Chamberlain, which laid the foundations of the British colony in Ottoman land.