“Isn’t This Tampering?”: NBA Twitter Catches Wildfire as Rumored Lakers Target Openly Offers Himself to LeBron James and Co.

There was a trade rumor just before the start of the 2022-2023 season that the Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of trading Russell Westbrook. The trade was going to happen between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. The reports said that the Lakers were ready to trade Westbrook for Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and two first round picks. Similar trade talks have heated up once again shortly after LeBron James and company won their first regular season game. This time, it is the man himself, Myles Turner, who has started the trade speculation by volunteering to play for the Lakers..

On Monday night, after losing five games in a row, the Lakers finally registered their first win against the Denver Nuggets. The LA team won by 11 points and the final score was 121-110. LeBron James played his part, scoring 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists during his 35 minutes on the court. Anthony Davis continued his impressive constant performance scoring 23 points. And Russell Westbrook emerged as a key player, scoring 18 points.

It was a visual treat for the Lakers fans to see the big trio performing at their best.

NBA World seems skeptical as Myles Turner offers himself to LeBron James and co

Later that day, a statement by Myles Turner from The Woj Pod spread across the internet. In addition, when asked about the rumored trade with the Lakers, Turner indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers should consider sending their two first-round selections to the Pacers in exchange for him and Buddy Hield.

Turner went on to add, “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team.” Several fans questioned whether this is tampering or not citing Skepticism around Turner offering himself to the Lakers while under contract with the Indiana Pacers. The news currently has garnered much attention from the NBA world, spreading like wildfire. Some of the Pacers’ fans seem disappointed seeing such remarks from their star player.

Meanwhile, NBA fans flooded social media with their opinions on the issue. Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

It is uncertain whether the NBA will treat this as an instance of tampering or not despite the reaction of the fans. Incidentally, the league penalized Dubs star Draymond Green for suggesting that Devin Booker should leave the Phoenix Suns during a TNT broadcast.

Turner is considered one of the elite defenders in the NBA right now. Furthermore, with a towering height of 6″11 ft, he has established some impressive stats. In 416 regular-season games, Turner has averaged 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

