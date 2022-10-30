Isle of Palms hosts Halloween parade, Carnival

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) – Golf carts weren’t just hitting the fairways on Saturday on the Isle of Palms; they were hitting the streets dressed up for Halloween.

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center Hosted its annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival. This event started when COVID-19 hit to help with social distancing.

Now, the event is a tradition on the island because of how much people loved it the first year.

A total of 57 golf carts paraded around the Streets surrounding the rec center in different themes ranging from the “Wizard of Oz” to “Ghostbusters” to “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

All the participants matched their golf carts’ theme in elaborate costumes as they handed out candy to kids. The carts finished their drive off at a drive-thru haunted house.

“There’s been a lot of new people moving to the island, so they’re participating and hearing about it,” Karrie Farrell, Assistant Recreation director at IOP Rec Center, said. “We had a group of women that came up here earlier this week that are just here this week. They’re on vacation. And they saw the sign and made sure to come talk to us, so we’re getting them involved. So, it’s just open.”

The top three winners of the best golf cart were given gift cards to Lowcountry businesses. For more information on the event, click here.

